Otis Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Advisory

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:OTIS +1.52%

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 15, 2021

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) will host a conference call on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Otis President & CEO Judy Marks and Executive Vice President & CFO Rahul Ghai will discuss the company's full year and fourth quarter results and the outlook for 2021.

Participants are encouraged to listen live via webcast on www.otis.com. To join by phone, dial +1-877-735-3703 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

A corresponding presentation and news release will be available on www.otis.com prior to the call and a recording of the call will be made available on the website later in the day.

About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Ray Hernandez


+1-860-674-3029


[email protected]



IR Contact:

Stacy Laszewski


+1-860-676-6011


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otis-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-advisory-301209025.html

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation


