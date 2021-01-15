  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BCE Q4 2020 results to be announced February 4

January 15, 2021 | About: TSX:BCE +0.15% NYSE:BCE +0.63%

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE), (NYSE: BCE) will hold its fourth-quarter 2020 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 9050712#. A replay will be available until midnight on March 4, 2021 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 1001600#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q4-2020 conference call.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day – taking place this year on January 28 – and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-q4-2020-results-to-be-announced-february-4-301209019.html

SOURCE Bell Canada


