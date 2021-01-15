New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Investment company New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+guild+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 487,362 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 173,812 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 27,470 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,672 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 146,843 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $845.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $198.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 273.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 33,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 78,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 58,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 102.55%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 23.32%. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 6,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.