Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Vontier Corp, Schlumberger, Occidental Petroleum Corp

Providence, RI, based Investment company Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Vontier Corp, Schlumberger, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Carnival Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. owns 628 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BYSI, MTCH, IAC, PV3B, FOCS, HLT, TXRH, SQ, ZM, AMRS, YETI, SEDG, SGT, SDGR, ORMP, MIRM, LOGC, EKSO,
- Added Positions: REYN, IGSB, AQUA, APD, DLR, AERI, SF, FTAI, MUB, ECL, CSCO, IFF, SHY, IYW, KMB, SBUX, XLK, AKAM, WY, IJJ, IJS, GVI, AMZN, HBAN, XLV, QQQ, STAY, DHR, TJX, PFE, MA, MTZ, PG, KEYS, LUV, SPY, WFC, IJK, BFAM, XLY, IR, DIS, D, CVM, XLF, ARVN, ARMK, C, VBIV, UL, BA, DUK, BCEL, AKTS, PENN, NVDA, XLB, GOSS, HBB, XLI, ADBE, AMRN, IDU, IJT, IVW,
- Reduced Positions: OLED, AAPL, HAS, SLB, HD, GOOG, OXY, CCL, IVE, XOM, INTC, USB, MDLZ, PYPL, GILD, FTV, IVV, SDOG, ETRN, XLE, EFA, DVN, KEY, CVS, ROL, IBM, PRF, HRB, MET, IWR, RRC, MDT, LMT, PAA, PAGP, WMT, REGN, RSG, RDS.B, SBFG, GLD, TGT, TSLA, TOL, TFC, XLU, IVOO, ACN, CPRT, BABA, ALGN, ABCB, ANTM, SAN, BEAM, BIPC, COF, CNC, CC, CVX, CWEN, COP, IJR, COST, DE, ENB, FB, FDX, GGG, IGMS, ILMN, ISRG, HDV, IJH, IYZ, EPP,
- Sold Out: VNT, BBBY, FRAF, CNPPB.PFD, TSBK, NLSN, PLD, IPOB, CVNA, 23E2, CRCQQ, O2T, HTA, DNKN, IPGP, EVN, EYPT, UN, SGEN, NVS, MGM,
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 300,732 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,602 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 145,470 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 27,053 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 59,443 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BeyondSpring Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $17.31, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.49. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 606.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $30.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 267,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 11230.00%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $286.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 166.08%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4131.49%. The purchase prices were between $9.12 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Stifel Financial Corp by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.55 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $44.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.76.Sold Out: Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $25.77.Sold Out: Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $22.09.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $37.71 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $41.15.Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 38.22%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. still held 33,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 94.5%. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Carnival Corp by 99.34%. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. still held 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 35.12%. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. still held 7,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: KeyCorp (KEY)
Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in KeyCorp by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Endurance Wealth Management, Inc. still held 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.
