First Financial Corp Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Old National Bancorp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Investment company First Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Old National Bancorp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Noble Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2020Q4, First Financial Corp owns 360 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, BSV, VIA, RBA, GLOB, PAYC, NOW, WST, TYL, MPWR, IDXX, MRVL, F, BIO, ADSK, AMED, ABC, AOUT, BL, TDOC, ETSY, ANSS, BLL, INFO, TSM, ABB, PTC,

BND, BSV, VIA, RBA, GLOB, PAYC, NOW, WST, TYL, MPWR, IDXX, MRVL, F, BIO, ADSK, AMED, ABC, AOUT, BL, TDOC, ETSY, ANSS, BLL, INFO, TSM, ABB, PTC, Added Positions: THFF, VOO, IWP, IVV, BIV, LLY, CVX, IJT, AMT, DUK, EFG, IJH, LMT, VHT, ALL, V, DIA, IVW, IJR, SU, VDE, VNQ, VPU, MDLZ, GOOGL, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, ADI, IYR, DHR, ECL, UNH, T, ICE, INTU, COP, NFLX, TJX, FTV,

THFF, VOO, IWP, IVV, BIV, LLY, CVX, IJT, AMT, DUK, EFG, IJH, LMT, VHT, ALL, V, DIA, IVW, IJR, SU, VDE, VNQ, VPU, MDLZ, GOOGL, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, ADI, IYR, DHR, ECL, UNH, T, ICE, INTU, COP, NFLX, TJX, FTV, Reduced Positions: ONB, VO, VGT, AAPL, VOX, VCR, NVDA, SCHD, WMT, BABA, NKE, PYPL, CMCSA, ADP, SPY, HON, PFE, VIS, SBUX, SYY, INTC, TGT, VZ, PANW, MSFT, TMO, MRK, PG, SCHW, IVE, IWD, QQQ, GD, EMR, WM, VWO, DIS, VAW, XEL, PSX, FB, VEA, VCSH, TRHC, OTIS, IEF, VFC, AEP, AMGN, BHP, CSCO, D, DOV, XOM, IBM, ITW, JNJ, KMB, LOW, WBA, UPS, SO, PEP, MCD, NFG, MXIM, NVS, MMM, APD, MO, PGR, VCLT, VCIT, NUE, SHY, IWM, LW, DOW, CTVA, HYG, EFA, DVY, AGG,

ONB, VO, VGT, AAPL, VOX, VCR, NVDA, SCHD, WMT, BABA, NKE, PYPL, CMCSA, ADP, SPY, HON, PFE, VIS, SBUX, SYY, INTC, TGT, VZ, PANW, MSFT, TMO, MRK, PG, SCHW, IVE, IWD, QQQ, GD, EMR, WM, VWO, DIS, VAW, XEL, PSX, FB, VEA, VCSH, TRHC, OTIS, IEF, VFC, AEP, AMGN, BHP, CSCO, D, DOV, XOM, IBM, ITW, JNJ, KMB, LOW, WBA, UPS, SO, PEP, MCD, NFG, MXIM, NVS, MMM, APD, MO, PGR, VCLT, VCIT, NUE, SHY, IWM, LW, DOW, CTVA, HYG, EFA, DVY, AGG, Sold Out: NBL, JNK, FITB, GPC, USB, MBB, HYLB, IWS, TCMD, BCX, OPI, WSO, TOT, PBCT, MTB, PGX, HAS, GILD, SJNK, DEO, PCY, PHB, LUMN, TLT, HYS, VNT, RMR, ROK, MRO, LAMR, SR, EIX, NNN,

For the details of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Financial Corp (THFF) - 747,545 shares, 21.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,759 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 16,597 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,991 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,569 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.72 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $66.38. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.41%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 327.10%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.39%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 158.13%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.