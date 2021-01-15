Arden Trust Co Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Alcon Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Arden Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Alcon Inc, ASML Holding NV, Northrop Grumman Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, SAP SE, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arden Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Arden Trust Co owns 305 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COF, WDAY, CCL, EEFT, POWI, NTAP, HAS, SAFM, RDS.A, PRU, LAD, LSXMA, AMCX, GWRE, GATX, CW, BEPC, CCEP, KIM, SHO, BBVA,

COF, WDAY, CCL, EEFT, POWI, NTAP, HAS, SAFM, RDS.A, PRU, LAD, LSXMA, AMCX, GWRE, GATX, CW, BEPC, CCEP, KIM, SHO, BBVA, Added Positions: SCHD, VOO, JNK, ALC, ASML, NOC, QCOM, MDT, SRE, TEAM, APD, BK, SPLK, LBRDK, APO, RTX, ORCL, IWP, DEO, V, GD, NXPI, SAN, EQT, ETN, UNP, UBER, TOT, MMM, IDV, PYPL, VOYA, EMR, ICLR, SFM, PAYX,

SCHD, VOO, JNK, ALC, ASML, NOC, QCOM, MDT, SRE, TEAM, APD, BK, SPLK, LBRDK, APO, RTX, ORCL, IWP, DEO, V, GD, NXPI, SAN, EQT, ETN, UNP, UBER, TOT, MMM, IDV, PYPL, VOYA, EMR, ICLR, SFM, PAYX, Reduced Positions: QUAL, VTI, AGG, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, EFA, NSC, MRK, BND, JPM, SPY, KMI, CVS, CMCSA, VZ, AXP, AMT, INTC, PFE, BMY, JNJ, BIIB, ALL, CAG, UNH, WMT, AIG, IWF, IWB, MCD, PM, VEA, WFC, STNE, AKAM, ALXN, MO, AMH, BP, XOM, IP, IWD, SQM, SEDG, UL, UPS, ZTS, BAC, BRK.B, BX, KO, DIS, DOW, DUK, DD, GE, HD, IWM, MDLZ, NEE, PEP, REYN, SHM, CRM, SU, TWTR, USB, WDC, WMB, AFL, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, GOOG, ARWR, BDX, BR, AVGO, CABO, CHTR, CSCO, CTXS, CGNX, CPRT, CTVA, CVET, DXC, DE, DISCA, DISH, ENB, EQIX, ETSY, FB, FCX, HON, ITW, IBM, PZA, BKLN, IONS, LQD, MET, NOV, NUAN, NTNX, NVDA, OTIS, PNC, PPG, BOND, PXD, PEG, TSM, TRP, TXN, TMO, ULTA, VWO, VRTX, VIAC, VST, WEC, INFO, JCI, TEL, AAP, GOOGL, ABC, AMGN, BUD, ANTM, ADP, AZO, BMRN, BA, BXP, CARR, C, CL, COST, CREE, D, ECL, FGD, GGG, GWW, IAA, K, KDP, KEY, LHX, LRCX, LGF.B, LMT, MTG, MMC, MLM, MNST, MSI, NVS, OMF, PSX, PGR, QRTEA, ROST, SCHW, SHOP, SO, TMUS, BIV, BSV, VRT, VMW, VMC, WM, WY, ZNGA, APTV, SPOT, ESTC,

QUAL, VTI, AGG, BABA, MSFT, AAPL, EFA, NSC, MRK, BND, JPM, SPY, KMI, CVS, CMCSA, VZ, AXP, AMT, INTC, PFE, BMY, JNJ, BIIB, ALL, CAG, UNH, WMT, AIG, IWF, IWB, MCD, PM, VEA, WFC, STNE, AKAM, ALXN, MO, AMH, BP, XOM, IP, IWD, SQM, SEDG, UL, UPS, ZTS, BAC, BRK.B, BX, KO, DIS, DOW, DUK, DD, GE, HD, IWM, MDLZ, NEE, PEP, REYN, SHM, CRM, SU, TWTR, USB, WDC, WMB, AFL, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, GOOG, ARWR, BDX, BR, AVGO, CABO, CHTR, CSCO, CTXS, CGNX, CPRT, CTVA, CVET, DXC, DE, DISCA, DISH, ENB, EQIX, ETSY, FB, FCX, HON, ITW, IBM, PZA, BKLN, IONS, LQD, MET, NOV, NUAN, NTNX, NVDA, OTIS, PNC, PPG, BOND, PXD, PEG, TSM, TRP, TXN, TMO, ULTA, VWO, VRTX, VIAC, VST, WEC, INFO, JCI, TEL, AAP, GOOGL, ABC, AMGN, BUD, ANTM, ADP, AZO, BMRN, BA, BXP, CARR, C, CL, COST, CREE, D, ECL, FGD, GGG, GWW, IAA, K, KDP, KEY, LHX, LRCX, LGF.B, LMT, MTG, MMC, MLM, MNST, MSI, NVS, OMF, PSX, PGR, QRTEA, ROST, SCHW, SHOP, SO, TMUS, BIV, BSV, VRT, VMW, VMC, WM, WY, ZNGA, APTV, SPOT, ESTC, Sold Out: SAP, CHRW, BGNE, NYT, NDSN, WPM, DNKN, ENV, EXEL, GLIBA, JKHY, IRTC, DNOW,

For the details of Arden Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arden+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 311,274 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) - 946,295 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,834 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 171,348 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,427 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $117.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co initiated holding in Power Integrations Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $81.86, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 56,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 127.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $422.41. The stock is now traded at around $544.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 48.92%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.26.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $190.48 and $211.17, with an estimated average price of $200.92.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $274.81.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $38.29 and $51.77, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Arden Trust Co sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45.