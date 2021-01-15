Monument Capital Management Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Monument Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, CVS Health Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monument Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Monument Capital Management owns 88 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, VOO, MTUM, CVS, ABBV, BOH, REM, NEE,

IJR, VOO, MTUM, CVS, ABBV, BOH, REM, NEE, Added Positions: VEA, GSBD, TCPC, SHYG, VGSH, IGSB, AGG, DVY, JPST, SHY, VT, IWD, ARCC, AMGN, TSLX, TROW, IWF, DPZ, IWO, JKHY, MCD, LLY, KO, EA, HD, CL, PFF, PFE, PAYX, NDAQ, MRK, VTI, DG, V, WMT, SCI, NUE, KMB, CAT, FB, NVDA, UNH, NFLX, GOOGL,

VEA, GSBD, TCPC, SHYG, VGSH, IGSB, AGG, DVY, JPST, SHY, VT, IWD, ARCC, AMGN, TSLX, TROW, IWF, DPZ, IWO, JKHY, MCD, LLY, KO, EA, HD, CL, PFF, PFE, PAYX, NDAQ, MRK, VTI, DG, V, WMT, SCI, NUE, KMB, CAT, FB, NVDA, UNH, NFLX, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: SPY, VIG, QQQ, LEG, PHM, CLX, EBAY, ITOT, MUSA, PG, IWV, IRM, SNPS, RSP, TMO, ETN, VWO, PWR, CCI, SPTS, RYT, PIE, TGT, O, AMZN, USRT, IEFA,

SPY, VIG, QQQ, LEG, PHM, CLX, EBAY, ITOT, MUSA, PG, IWV, IRM, SNPS, RSP, TMO, ETN, VWO, PWR, CCI, SPTS, RYT, PIE, TGT, O, AMZN, USRT, IEFA, Sold Out: FSKR, IJH, ITA, LDUR, HYS, IJK,

BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 132,996 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 240,439 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,461 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,815 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,701 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 53,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 13,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $166.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 24,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 240,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 200.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp by 152.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.58%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.31 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.02.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $93.19 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $148.72.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35.

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.