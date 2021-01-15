Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Manulife Financial Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Manulife Financial Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Rogers Communications Inc, SAP SE, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Shaw Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BDX, BPY, BIP, AAPL, CPG, BIPC, SLQD,

BDX, BPY, BIP, AAPL, CPG, BIPC, SLQD, Added Positions: MFC, TRP, SU, PBA, RCI, ENB, SAP, TU, SNE, NVS, UL, MRK, AMAT, BAC, JNJ, GILD, CSCO, USB, ORCL, UNH, CMCSA, BCE, VFC, IVE, JPM, CVS, NTR, PNC, VZ, FTS, ABBV,

MFC, TRP, SU, PBA, RCI, ENB, SAP, TU, SNE, NVS, UL, MRK, AMAT, BAC, JNJ, GILD, CSCO, USB, ORCL, UNH, CMCSA, BCE, VFC, IVE, JPM, CVS, NTR, PNC, VZ, FTS, ABBV, Reduced Positions: GIL, CP, CNQ, CDNAF, CNI, GRP.U, WFC, DE, WBA, AEM, SJR, BAM, OTEX, TSM,

GIL, CP, CNQ, CDNAF, CNI, GRP.U, WFC, DE, WBA, AEM, SJR, BAM, OTEX, TSM, Sold Out: VOOV,

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,488,168 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,924,734 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,319,223 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,970,171 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (CDNAF) - 789,541 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $257.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.42, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $3.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 7380.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 2,915,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,120,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 137.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 136,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $126.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 389.76%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36.