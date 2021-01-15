Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Valmont Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Seagen Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Valmont Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Seagen Inc, Merck Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Seagen Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2020Q4, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 72 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITOT, PYPL, SGT, RAVN, IJT, TT, PM, MDY,

ITOT, PYPL, SGT, RAVN, IJT, TT, PM, MDY, Added Positions: VMI, MRK, BA, CMCSA, LMT, PEP, PG, ACN, LOW, AMZN, JNJ, MSFT, UNH, FB, ABT, IWP, ORCL, NEE, ABBV,

VMI, MRK, BA, CMCSA, LMT, PEP, PG, ACN, LOW, AMZN, JNJ, MSFT, UNH, FB, ABT, IWP, ORCL, NEE, ABBV, Reduced Positions: BDX, USB, SPY, GOOG, CSCO, WFC, INTC, AAPL, TJX, XOM, DHR, MCD, JPM, NKE, HON, BLK, ITW, T, HD, VZ,

BDX, USB, SPY, GOOG, CSCO, WFC, INTC, AAPL, TJX, XOM, DHR, MCD, JPM, NKE, HON, BLK, ITW, T, HD, VZ, Sold Out: SGEN, CCI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,486 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,217 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 67,598 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 87,765 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 448.70% Nike Inc (NKE) - 91,768 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $242.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 7,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $26.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 448.70%. The purchase prices were between $124.99 and $175.25, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $208.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 87,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.07%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $209.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.59%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $347.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04.