Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSX Corp, Sells Truist Financial Corp, ResMed Inc, Enbridge Inc

Investment company Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSX Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Truist Financial Corp, ResMed Inc, Enbridge Inc, AmTrust Financial Services Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $514 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of HUDSON VALLEY INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+valley+investment+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,849 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 29,415 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,062 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Orange County Bancorp Inc (OCBI) - 635,941 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 59,453 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $158.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Atrion Corp. The purchase prices were between $576.6 and $672.2, with an estimated average price of $621.13. The stock is now traded at around $708.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $89.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 117.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 314,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 62,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 290.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1313.71. The stock is now traded at around $1411.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in AmTrust Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.