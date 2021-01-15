5 Health Care Stocks Gurus Are Buying

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Jan. 15, the following Health Care stocks are popular among gurus.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has a market cap of $38.99 billion.

The life sciences and diagnostics firm is held by 14 gurus, including Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square with 3.97% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08% and Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.99%.

As of Jan. 15, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 55.21. The share price of $126.98 was 1.82% below the 52-week high and 107.72% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 7.17%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has a market cap of $42.28 billion. Its revenue has risen 9% over the past 10 years.

Among the 12 gurus invested in the company, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest shareholder with 0.21% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.05%.

As of Jan. 15, the share price of $48.94 was 10.68% below the 52-week high and 46.7% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 2.11. Year to date, the stock price has increased 22.72%.

Centene

Centene Corp. (CNC) has a market cap of $38.56 billion. Its revenue has climbed 38.20% over the past 10 years.

The managed care organization is held by 12 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.01% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.65% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

As of Jan. 15, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 18.53. The share price of $66.51 was 10.96% below the 52-week high and 51.30% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 10.79%.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has a market cap of $46.55 billion.

A total of 19 gurus hold shares in the medical products provider. With 2.32% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.21% and MS Global Franchise Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

On Jan. 15, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 46.55. The share price of $82.40 was 13.44% below the 52-week high and 19.25% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has risen 12.69%.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has a market cap of $42.71 billion.

Eight gurus own shares of the vertical software solutions supplier. The company's largest guru shareholder is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Dalio with 0.05%.

On Jan. 15, the share price of $282 was 10.19% below the 52-week high and 138.76% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 131.78. Year to date, the stock price has risen 3.58%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

