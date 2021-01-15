Nautilus: Is the End of the Work-From-Home Bonanza in Sight?

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is a company focused on fitness solutions, offering a diverse range of fitness machines like bikes, treadmills and different types of trainers. It operates through the Nautilus, Bowflex, Schwinn and Universal brands.

The company recently added a new business unit, JRNY, focused on digital connectivity, which aims at adding a digital coaching and entertaining experience to its fitness machines.

In a 2019 article written by value investing blogger Shadowstock, the author makes a point on the company's extreme undervaluation. The price of the stock has multiplied by 12 times since then.

In 2019, Nautilus was an undervalued company that had just hired the current CEO, Jim Barr, who later proved to be extremely capable to help the company realize its true value. Nautilus' revenues skyrocketed even more in 2020 due to the work-from-home environment resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, as many office workers who could just as easily do their jobs from home made the shift.

However, can the stock price continue its run now that investor enthusiasm for work-from-home stocks is beginning to wane? Has it successfully capitalized on this opportunity to improve its profitability in the long term? Let's take a look.

Third quarter results

During the third quarter, net sales more than doubled from last year and gross profit more than tripled, with gross margins reaching the 44% level. Margin improvement is mainly due to the increased sales in the direct channel compared to the retail one.

GuruFocus currently rates the financial strength and profitability of the company at 7 out of 10.

What is even more impressive is the fact that the company can´t keep up with orders. According to Barr during the last conference call:

"Our teams are working with our supply chain partners globally to alleviate supply constraints. We have an ambitious goal to no longer be supply constrained by sometime in Q2 of 2021."

In order to cope with this, the company has already increased both production and supply chain capacity for bikes by five times and for strength products by three times compared to last year.

During the quarter, in order to reduce costs and fully focus on the work from home market, the company also completed the sale of its commercially focused Octane Fitness business to True Fitness Technology Inc. for $25.0 million.

Despite the recent dramatic rise of the stock price, if the company could continue generating the same cash as the last three quarters (around $62 million of FCF), it could be still considered as undervalued, in my opinion. However, that's a big if.

One of the potential catalysts of further growth and margin expansion is the transformation of Nautilus to a service company through its subscription-based digital connectivity offer (JRNY).

Main risks and digital connectivity efforts

The main risks I currently see for the company are the following:

Both an increasing return to office environments and the fact that the majority of people who wish to add fitness equipment to their homes during the pandemic have already done so could cause demand to slump. The digital connectivity efforts are not guaranteed to produce the expected results, in which case the company would be better off remaining as a a simple fitness machine producer.

I am quite optimistic about the work from home trend being more permanent even once the pandemic is no longer as much of an issue, as many office workers are able to work just as well from home.

On the business model side, Nautilus still needs to prove itself, in my eyes. Barr has positioned the company in the right direction, by creating a dedicated business unit to focus on digital connectivity. He also appointed Garry Wiseman to be responsible for the strategy and business results of the JRNY platform.

One of Nautilus' main competitors is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), which started trading on the Nasdaq in September 2019 for a market cap of around $7 billion. The company has a market capitalization of more than $48 billion.

I think Peloton is a clear example of what Nautilus could achieve if its digital connectivity efforts would be successful. Its Q1 results for its fiscal year 2021 show that connected fitness subscriptions revenues more than doubled since last year. Gross margin is 58%, much higher than Nautilus' current margin. Peloton generated $758 million in sales in the quarter, of which $601.4 million (78% of total) are represented by connected fitness revenues. Subscription revenues (which represents the pure software service part of the business) grew to $156.5 million, around 21% of total revenues.

Nautilus is focusing on the digital push as much as it can. For example, last December the company launched its new set of Bowflex treadmills, including its new version of the JRNY Digital Fitness Platform. Apart from the digital coaching (including an AI core which optimizes and adapts the exercises to the user), the customers can now entertain themselves by using their video streaming subscriptions while exercising.

In the meanwhile, fitness subscription revenues currently make only a tiny part of total revenues for Nautilus. The next quarter, where more digitally connected devices will have been sold, will give more insights, and some metrics could already tell how much their customers like the JRNY experience.

Will this be enough to conquer a good chunk of market share? Can the company keep its momentum going? These are the questions one needs to answer to make an informed opinion before investing.

Conclusion

Nautilus is a producer of fitness machines which benefitted from the pandemic-related work from home shift. However, in order to be successful in the long term, Nautilus needs to win in the digital fitness space by creating a platform customers can enjoy and for which they are willing to pay the yearly subscription price.

The next quarter results will be critical to see if the management's strategy is starting to get traction. I will be on the lookout more for subscriber numbers rather than revenues, as well as the subs churn rate.

Disclosure: The author currently does not hold shares of Nautilus, but could consider opening a small position in the coming weeks.

