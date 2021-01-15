  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

January 15, 2021

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. ( TER) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 28.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
[email protected]
