Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

January 15, 2021


[url="]Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: INFI) will participate in a Fireside Chat with Andrew D’Silva of B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 am ET.



B. Riley is limiting the live audience to institutional investors, investor relations, and employees of each presenting company. Private investors will not be given access to the live conference, but a replay will be available on the [url="]Events+and+Presentations[/url] page of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website following the conference.



About Infinity and Eganelisib



Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at [url="]www.infi.com[/url].



Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.


Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.


Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.


Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.


Doxil® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005108/en/


