Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

[url="]Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: INFI) will participate in a Fireside Chat with Andrew D’Silva of B. Riley Securities on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 am ET.B. Riley is limiting the live audience to institutional investors, investor relations, and employees of each presenting company. Private investors will not be given access to the live conference, but a replay will be available on the [url="]Events+and+Presentations[/url] page of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website following the conference.Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivoin I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriqand Abraxanein front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastinin front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxilin advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at [url="]www.infi.com[/url].Opdivois a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.Tecentriqis a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Abraxaneis a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.Avastinis a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Doxilis a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

