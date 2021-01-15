Ready for New Cannabis and Psychedelics Boom Ahead: CEOs of Aphria, Icanic Brands, Red Light Holland, and Tilray Discuss New Global Market Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY), Icanic Brands ( ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) Red Light Holland ( TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) and Aphria, Inc. ( APHA).



Investors are cheering new and expected legislation which is opening new market opportunities for both cannabis and psychedelics globally. Innovation in premium branding, growing technologies, manufacturing, with operational execution are key, in the drive towards profitability. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

Red Light Holland ( TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP) CEO Todd Shapiro: ”Psychedelics is Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

Cannabis industry pioneer Bruce Linton is relishing his new role as Advisory Board Chairman at Red Light Holland ( TRUFF) (CSE: TRIP). Recently he joined TRUFF CEO Todd Shapiro on Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream to discuss the coming global boom in psychedelics. TRUFF produces and sells recreational grade psychedelic Magic Truffles to the current legal adult use market in the Netherlands, and is planning global expansion as legislation is rapidly changing globally. In his Wall Street Reporter interview, Bruce Linton explains why he sees “Psychedelics is the New Cannabis”, and how he is helping TRUFF get positioned to capitalize on this generational market opportunity for psychedelics.

January 7 - TRUFF announces it’s bought deal financing with Eight Capital has been upsized to C$8.5 million.

December 30 - TRUFF enters into non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Mera Life Sciences LLC ("Mera"), a company focused on developing a modern medicinal industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines, with their issued Psychedelic Licenses, which includes the following plants and compounds: Mushrooms/Truffles - Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ayahuasca, Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) and other compounds. "The acquisition of Mera and its coveted licenses would allow Red Light Holland to perform high quality psychedelic product research and development, cultivate, extract and process, and export not just Psilocybin, but with compounds such as Ayahuasca, MDMA, DMT, Peyote, Ketamine and many other natural based plants as well. We are The People's Company and we want to work closely with countries wishing to develop plant and fungus-based remedies - including treatment clinics, and we now understand that St. Vincent and the Grenadines shares our vision," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

December 15 - TRUFF announced it has commenced growing its second crop of approximately 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of magic truffles consisting of three different strains, including Psilocybe Mexicana, Psilocybe Galindoi, and Psilocybe Tampanensis. "Red Light Holland is ecstatic to announce that we have started to grow our second batch of magic truffles, expected to be 10X the original batch's size totalling an expected 1,000,000 (1 Million) grams of Magic Truffles. We are proud as a company, in the Psychedelic sector to actually produce product now, as opposed to making mere projections about the future. We believe in providing responsible adult access now, through education and information and we are happy to be moving so quickly and efficiently,"

Icanic Brands ( ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) CEO Brandon Kou: ”Ready to Scale with Quality Brands, and a Superior Gross Margin Profile”

“The Tesla of Cannabis” is what some savvy investors are calling Icanic Brands ( ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), after it’s recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream. ICNAF is a leader in the California market, and specifically in the pre-rolled space, with its award-winning, “Ganja Gold” brand, sold in hundreds of retail outlets. A key component of ICNAF’s success is its pre-roll manufacturing technologies which produce consistent, high-quality pre-rolls at high gross margins - a major competitive advantage in the cannabis industry.

In his livestream presentation, ICNAF CEO Brandon Kou outlined the company’s growth strategy, based on a “three pillar approach”: sales platform, technology, and vertical integration which lead to a superior gross margin profile. With a profitable foundation established, ICNAF is now at an inflection point where it’s ready to start scaling revenues and expand with strategic M&A opportunities.

January 5, 2021 - INCAF reports Q3 revenue of $2.65 million, up 45% from the previous year quarter ended October 31, 2019, and Gross margin of $1.21M (46%) resulting in 58.6% increase from the prior year period driven by Icanic’s commitment to automation and vertical integration. Adjusted EBITDA of $167,637, up from a Negative Adjusted EBITDA of $1,503,270 from the prior year period.

December 9 - ICNAF signs LOI to acquire THC Engineering, LLC, which manufactures one of a kind automation technology for the rapidly expanding cannabis manufacturing industry, and renowned for its world-leading, automated pre-roll technology. "Technology has always been a key focus and one of the three pillars that allows Icanic to truly differentiate itself and target a superior gross margin profile," said Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic. "The opportunity to acquire THC Engineering and its world class team was something that we could simply not pass up. This agreement reinforces our commitment to technology by bringing on a team that has built one of a kind manufacturing equipment for the likes of Tesla, Genentech and Johnson & Johnson.“

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY) CEO, Brendan Kennedy: “Leading geographic scale, Product Range and Brands - Key to Cannabis Success”

December 16 - Tilray and Aphria announce they are combining, creating the world’s largest cannabis company with $685 million proforma revenue. In last month's earnings call, Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy shares his vision for global cannabis:

“...We are operating in an efficient manner across our entire business, global medical cannabis, Canadian adult use-cannabis and global hemp. With the completion of our significant cost reductions, we are now poised to leverage our cost structure and ensure we are one of the global winners in this industry. We have ample cash availability on our ATM to execute our strategy...With our infrastructure in place, we will continue to focus on building brands and developing products that resonate with consumers and established Tilray as the most trusted cannabis and hemp company in the world.”

“...I think that we'll see possibly the entire EU legalize cannabis for medical-use over the course of the next, let's call it, 18 months...We are committed to long-term profitable growth in Europe as regulations continue to change and country markets develop...The commitments we have made to the EU market with our Portugal GMP campus and regional leadership team based in Germany, position us well to continue to capture market share in Germany and more broadly in Europe...”

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3m2MqdY

Aphria, Inc. ( APHA) CEO Irwin Simon: “Laser Focus on Profitability”

“...We are outperforming many of those in the marketplace with solid market share gains in Canada with new brands, product innovation, which will continue to evolve as we anticipate changing consumer and patient preferences and demands....We have made substantial changes across our entire organization to position Aphria for sustainable long-term growth with a strategic focus on solidifying our strong Canadian foundation by driving category leadership with strong carefully curated brands and the introduction of many new innovative products, and increasing our market share in the Canadian market with a focus on operational excellence and being which we are that low cost, high-quality producer, increasing our profitability through continued cost managing and having that strong cash position for growth and expanding our geographic reach, where it makes sense and that is something that we have focused on. These initiatives helped propel Aphria forward to be the number one cannabis company today.”

Aphria ( APHA) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/38grXyn

