  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

January 15, 2021 | About: SMG -2.03%

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG), one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please call 800-263-0877 (Conference Code: 3989033). A replay of the call can be heard by calling 888-203-1112. The replay will be available for 15 days.

A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622

ti?nf=ODEyNjM0NCMzOTIwNDMzIzIwMDQxMTA=
6c62478b-0fd5-412b-9c8c-458008a49ba2

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)