Dorman Introduces Aftermarket-First Loaded Brake Backing Plates

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today its new line of loaded brake backing plates, with initial coverage for more than 3 million Ford Super Duty pickup trucks and Excursion SUVs on the road.

Original equipment backing plates on millions of popular passenger vehicles may rust and rot, exposing the parking brake shoes, springs and hardware to damage. Removing, evaluating and trying to salvage and reassemble those critical damaged components can be a tedious process for service technicians.

Dorman’s new loaded backing plates, also known as parking brake assemblies, are all-in-one solutions that help save service technicians time, and help eliminate the potential misdiagnosis, incorrect repairs and customer comebacks that can result from reinstalling old components and hardware.

"We are always looking for new ways to simplify repairs for technicians and DIYers, with innovative solutions that ease the installation, or provide improved performance," said David Cohen, Dorman's Senior Vice President of Product. "By constantly being first to introduce new solutions like these, we're leading the way in ensuring the strength and vitality of the automotive aftermarket."

These assemblies are 100-percent newly manufactured and backed by a limited lifetime warranty. They are vehicle- and position-specific replacements for the original equipment assemblies, and the first releases in the line fit more than a decade’s worth of Ford Super Duty trucks, along with select Excursion model years. Each pre-assembled unit includes the backing plate, parking brakes shoes, shoe actuator and parking brake shoe hardware to help ensure a professional repair.

“Rusted backing plates are a common issue in certain regions, leading to inoperative parking brakes, and the only previous aftermarket solution for these repairs was to piece together a backing plate and parking brake shoe assembly,” said Gabriel Kovacs, Innovation Product Manager at Dorman. “We wanted to offer a complete solution for the end user to restore parking brake operation in one package.”

This latest Dorman aftermarket-exclusive repair solution can help increase shop profits by making the time required for this common repair efficient and predictable. It can also make this job easier for vehicle owners to take on themselves, by removing the uncertainty and hassle of a potentially challenging brake repair job.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

