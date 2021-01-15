Tenable Achieves NIAP Common Criteria Certification

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has achieved Common Criteria Certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).



NIAP is a public-private sector partnership which validates that commercial IT products meet security requirements for use in U.S. national security systems. Tenable’s products underwent strict testing and security requirements before being added to the publicly available NIAP Product Compliant List .

Tenable’s industry-leading product portfolio, including Tenable.sc and Nessus, are designed to help customers assess, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently. Trusted by over 30,000 organizations, Tenable eliminates the guesswork of vulnerability management and empowers customers to see everything, predict what matters and act to address cyber risk.

“Our customers’ data security and privacy requirements define how we operate,” said Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer, Tenable. “Customers in the federal government and regulated industries not only expect, but demand the highest levels of security from our products and we’re excited to have demonstrated that commitment yet again with this latest NIAP certification.”

The NIAP certification follows Tenable’s ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification , which covers the information security management system supporting its legal areas, human resources, information technology, software development, executive leadership and customer support functions. Tenable also recently achieved the “In Process” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud-based vulnerability management platform, Tenable.io®.

For more information about Tenable’s data security and privacy certifications, visit https://www.tenable.com/trust-and-assurance .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .