Afya Limited Announces that Whitebook was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in Brazil by Consumer Spend in 2020

NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya ( AFYA), today announces that its clinical decision software, WhiteBook, an app created by PEBMED, was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in Brazil by consumer spend in 2020 for the fifth year in a row.



App Annie conducted the study, a website specialized in app analytics and app market data that combined data from iOS and Google Play that evaluates more than 8 million mobile app per year. In the top ten WhiteBook was among great apps such as Tinder, YouTube, Netflix, TikTok and others.

Whitebook is a mobile and web application software that helps doctors and medical students to make faster and more accurate clinical decisions on a daily practice. It provides medical calculators, images and updated content, including prescriptions, conducts, clinical scores, procedures, lab exams, and others, for more than 28 specialties. It operates on a freemium based model with blocked features and content available only to paid subscribers. Whitebook has over 161 thousand monthly active users and over 106 thousand subscribers, as of today.

Afya’s other latest news:

December 23, 2020: Afya Limited announced the authorization of a new share buyback program for up to 1,015,844 of its outstanding Class A common shares in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on December 24, 2020 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or December 31, 2021, depending upon market conditions.



The share buyback program will take place in accordance with the conditions established by the Board of Directors on 16 December 2020. Afya intends to repurchase the shares to execute the Stock Option Program for the executives of the company. The Board of Directors of Afya also authorized management to appoint BofA Securities, Inc. as its agent to purchase Securities on its behalf in the open market.

December 30, 2020: the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education (“MEC”) granted the authorization to operate the undergraduate medicine course in Cruzeiro do Sul in the State of Acre, under Mais Médicos II program.



This medical school is the second authorized school in connection with the Mais Médicos program for Afya and will contribute 50 seats to our operating seats base. Afya strengths its position as the largest medical education group in Brazil with 2,303 approved medical seats and will start the operation of one more Mais Medicos campuses with quality, ensured by its standardized curriculum, innovative and data oriented methodology and cutting – edge platform.

About Afya

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]