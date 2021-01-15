Aeterna Zentaris to Present at NobleCon17

– Live video webcast with CEO, Dr. Klaus Paulini, on Wednesday, January 20th at 12:00 PM ET –

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. ( AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini , Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

A high-definition, video webcast will be available at the time of the Company’s presentation to those registered to attend the event. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the presentation on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.zentaris.com ), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, next month.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macimorelin is currently marketed in the United States under the tradename Macrilen™ through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk where Aeterna Zentaris receives royalties on sales. According to a commercialization and supply agreement, MegaPharm Ltd. will seek regulatory approval and then commercialize macimorelin in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, Aeterna expects that macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom through a recently established license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd and Aeterna Zentaris will receive royalties on sales and other potential payments.

Aeterna Zentaris is also leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

The Company is actively pursuing business development opportunities for the commercialization of macimorelin in Asia and the rest of the world, in addition to other non-strategic assets to monetize their value. For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined by applicable securities legislation) made pursuant to the safe-harbor provision of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect our current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those relating to Aeterna’s expectation that, upon receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals, macimorelin will be marketed in Europe and the United Kingdom. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, our ability to obtain receipt of pricing and reimbursement approvals as well as those risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, under the caption "Key Information Risk Factors" filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities in lieu of an annual information form and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given the uncertainties and risk factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, unless required to do so by a governmental authority or applicable law.