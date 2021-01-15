Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether ProSight Global, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. and Further Global Capital Management

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ProSight (NYSE: PROS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. and Further Global Capital Management.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/prosight-global-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges ProSight's financial outlook is improving and yet ProSight shareholders will receive only $12.85 per each ProSight share they own. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ProSight by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if ProSight accepts a superior bid. ProSight insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of ProSight's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ProSight.

If you own ProSight common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/prosight-global-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-prosight-global-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-towerbrook-capital-partners-lp-and-further-global-capital-management-301209384.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP