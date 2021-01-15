  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Eaton Vance Corp. Reports December 31, 2020 Assets under Management

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:EV -1.47%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) today reported consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion on December 31, 2020. This compares to $515.7 billion on October 31, 2020, the close of the Company's fourth fiscal quarter.











Assets under Management





(in billions)





December 31,


October 31,





2020


2020




By investment vehicle:







Funds

$ 201.5


$ 181.4




Institutional separate accounts

188.9


163.7




Individual separate accounts

192.7


170.6




Total

$ 583.1


$ 515.7











By investment mandate:







Equity(1)

$ 154.9


$ 135.2




Fixed income(2)

77.1


73.3




Floating-rate income

30.2


28.9




Alternative(3)

7.6


7.4




Parametric custom portfolios(4)

202.2


176.4




Parametric overlay services

111.1


94.5




Total

$ 583.1


$ 515.7











By investment affiliate:







Eaton Vance Management

$ 168.5


$ 154.4




Parametric

355.4


310.2




Atlanta Capital

28.7


24.9




Calvert

30.5


26.2




Total

$ 583.1


$ 515.7












(1) Includes balanced and other multi-asset mandates. Excludes equity mandates reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(2) Includes cash management mandates. Excludes benchmark-based fixed income separate accounts reported as Parametric custom portfolios.



(3) Consists of absolute return and commodity mandates.




(4) Equity, fixed income and multi-asset separate accounts managed by Parametric for which customization is a primary feature; other Parametric strategies may also be customized.

Eaton Vance Corp. regularly reports assets under management as of the end of each fiscal quarter (January, April, July and October) and each calendar quarter.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-corp-reports-december-31-2020-assets-under-management-301209345.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)