Marina Maher Communications Appoints Powerhouse Group of Leaders Across Strategy, Creative, and Business Transformation to Deepen Business Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC) today announced the appointment of four senior leaders as the agency continues to grow within the rapidly-evolving communications and marketing landscape.

Amy Inzanti has been elevated to Chief Strategy Officer, a role in which she will ensure client programs across the Corporate, Consumer and Healthcare practices are grounded in rich, data-driven human and cultural insights and deliver measurable ROI.

This powerhouse group of experts brings highly coveted expertise to MMC and its practices. With unmatched experience, each brings a unique skillset and mindset that will aid MMC in its ongoing purpose: Leverage the power of influence, move at the speed of culture, and consistently deliver business results for clients in a digital-first world.

New Chief Strategy Officer, Amy Inzanti , brings two decades of experience to the role. Previously Executive Director, Business Strategy & Analytics at MMC, Inzanti established this important function and integrated it across the entire agency. A "40 Under 40" executive (PRWeek) and HBA Luminary Award winner, Inzanti has contributed to many award-winning campaigns and has partnered with key clients. Previously, Inzanti held senior strategy roles at Cohn & Wolfe, Ogilvy, and Porter Novelli .

In a role new to the agency, Ivette Sanz Osso will serve as Managing Director, Business Strategist. Sanz Osso joins MMC after a rich history at DeVries where she served Fortune 500 clients in a global capacity, helping drive brand reputation and sales growth while also transforming agency team culture at multiple offices around the world. An expert in cultivating strategic roadmaps for global brands, Sanz Osso has built integrated toolkits and shaped the framework of communications for brands during critical points in time. She has received multiple industry recognitions for her work including the PRSA Silver Anvil Award and Big Apple Award.

As the world welcomes in a hopeful 2021, so does MMC with its newest leaders predicting big trends for the new year. Read below to learn more.

According to Inzanti, "2021 is all about breaking down barriers by actively listening to people and culture and then taking these data points and crucial intel to craft the best and most impactful ways to move forward."

Ferber says, "This year will be entirely unpredictable. Brands will show up in places we never dared imagine, both online and off. With almost anyone able to create truly compelling content, it'll be a lot less about what brands say, and a lot more about what they do — the actions, alliances and experiences that express their positioning."

Till predicts that "having an always-on transformation strategy will continue, and so will the need to adopt a nimbler approach to create culturally relevant brand experiences. Brand storytelling will give way to braver brand activism, as our times demand taking a stand, engaging with consumers in a more real way, and having a clearly stated POV."

According to Sanz Osso, "Anything is possible in 2021. We'll move beyond using data and insights to inform business decisions to include a more human touch… listening deeply for the unspoken word and watching for signs of what clients and business partners need – and what they don't even know they want yet."

