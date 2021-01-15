The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Splunk Inc. ("Splunk" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPLK) common stock between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Splunk investors have until February 2, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its third quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported total revenue of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year. The Company also announced quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.07, missing estimates by 15 cents. Also, analysts at JPMorgan were "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell by $47.88 per share, or approximately 23%, to close at $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Splunk securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Splunk securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-splunk-inc-splk-investors-301208354.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles