Sinclair Broadcast Group's "The National Desk" To Premiere Monday, January 18

BALTIMORE, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair") is excited to announce that its original news program, "The National Desk," will premiere this Monday, January 18. The National Desk will air weekday mornings across the country and will be available on 68 Sinclair stations, including all Sinclair's MY and CW Network channels, on STIRR, Sinclair's free OTT streaming platform, and across Sinclair's news websites.

The National Desk will be hosted by award-winning anchor Jan Jeffcoat, who will provide audiences with commentary-free news coverage from both a local and national perspective. Leveraging Sinclair's expansive local news footprint, The National Desk will elevate some of the most important stories occurring in cities and towns across the country. "This is an opportunity to bring national conversations back to a local level," said Jeffcoat. "We understand the soul of the stories and communities in which we operate."

With reporters inhabiting the communities they cover, the network has access to real stories from the perspectives of those they affect directly. The goal of The National Desk is to leverage these assets into a single news program for a national audience. The program also will supplement expansive local coverage by bringing the most important national headlines to audiences.

Cayle Thompson will join The National Desk as a live desk anchor, working alongside Jeffcoat from Sinclair's Washington D.C. newsroom.

"Stories that will be national news tomorrow are emanating from smaller local communities today," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair Broadcast Group. "The National Desk will provide Americans with the news they want to hear in a timely and accurate fashion. Our coverage highlights stories that represent the heart of America – we're here to provide context rather than commentary."

Be sure to tune in on January 18th starting at 6am ET for the latest in local and national news. Check your local listings for stations carrying The National Desk.

