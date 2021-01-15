HealthLynked Corp. Converts $1.3 Million of Investor Debt to Equity, Further Strengthening the Company's Balance Sheet

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, announced today that it has converted $1.3 million of its debt to equity, eliminated the security interest on its assets. This will allow the company to obtain a bank line of credit at current low interest rates.

Iconic Holdings, LLC, an early investor in HealthLynked, agreed to convert all of its convertible debt totaling $1.3 million, including principal and accrued interest, into 13.5 million HealthLynked common shares and 13.5 million five-year warrants with an exercise price of $0.30 per share in exchange for a 180 day leak out provision, 5% of daily volume for the first 90 days and 10% of daily volume for the next 90 days.

George O'Leary, HealthLynked's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "This conversion from debt to equity allows us to further strengthen our balance sheet and reallocates $1.3 million in working capital that will not be required for retirement of Iconic's debt in cash. Iconic Holdings has been a great partner over the last four years, and we are thrilled that they are converting their debt to equity as they continue to support HealthLynked's planned growth."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800) 928-7144, ext. 99

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

760-564-7400

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynked-corp-converts-1-3-million-of-investor-debt-to-equity-further-strengthening-the-companys-balance-sheet-301209042.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.