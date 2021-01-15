Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable February 16, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 29, 2021. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 31 or more consecutive years.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

