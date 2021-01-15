  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on January 29

January 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:CAT -2.02%

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Friday, January 29. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The news release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

Teleconference and webcast access:

A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with security analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST on Friday, January 29. Listen-only presentations and supporting materials will be available before the webcast at investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations.

In addition to the webcast, the one-hour conference call can also be accessed by telephone from both domestic and international locations, with a listen-only entry code provided below:

Conference Call Number:

844-784-8461 (domestic)


825-312-2334 (international)

Listen-Only Entry Code:

7097727


The call can be accessed in real-time at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software. The transcript from the conference call will be made available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results following the webcast.

For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, the replay will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results shortly after the live event. There is no charge to access the webcast. A telephone replay of the call will not be available.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-january-29-301209320.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.


