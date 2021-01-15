Allergan Aesthetics and Allergan, an AbbVie Company, to Present 16 Neurotoxin Research Abstracts Across Multiple Therapeutic and Cosmetic Indications at the TOXINS 2021 Virtual Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics and Allergan, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced today that scientific and clinical experts in the field of neurotoxins will present results from 16 abstracts spanning pre-clinical and clinical studies evaluating key safety and efficacy of BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) across multiple therapeutic and cosmetic indications. Data includes long-term immunogenicity rates across 10 therapeutic and aesthetic indications, analyses from the Adult Spasticity International Registry (ASPIRE) study and Cervical Dystonia Patient Registry for BOTOX® Efficacy (CD-PROBE), reviewing adherence to onabotulinumtoxinA treatment in patients with spasticity and efficacy and tolerability in patients with cervical dystonia, respectively. Also to be presented are data on incontinence product use and associated costs in patients with overactive bladder treated with onabotulinumtoxinA. Additionally, results from a randomized controlled clinical trial on the efficacy and safety of three active doses of onabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in children and findings from a study on the safety, pharmacodynamic response and treatment satisfaction, with increasing doses of onabotulinumtoxinA in patients with moderate to severe dynamic glabellar lines will be presented. These data will be presented at the TOXINS 2021 Virtual Conference, organized by The International Neurotoxin Association (INA), January 16-17.

"We continue to be deeply committed to advancing research of neurotoxins and are pleased to be able to share the depth and breadth of our latest data on BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic at the TOXINS 2021 Virtual Conference," said Mitchell F. Brin, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, BOTOX® & Neurotoxins, AbbVie. "With over 30 years in the neurotoxin space, we are excited to further build on this heritage as part of AbbVie. It allows us to support health professionals in meeting the individual needs of patients around the world on an even greater scale, both now and in the future."

The abstracts are expected to be published online in a supplement of the journal Toxicon on January 16, 2021 with open access for six months after the conference. They will also be presented virtually over the course of the two-day conference.

The TOXINS 2021 Virtual Poster Hall opens on January 16 and will remain open to conference attendees for 60 days post-conference. AbbVie abstracts being presented at the conference are outlined below.

Adherence to OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment in Patients with Spasticity from the ASPIRE Study Sustained Efficacy and Tolerability of OnabotulinumtoxinA in Naive and Non-naive Patients with Cervical Dystonia: Preliminary Completer Analysis from CD-PROBE Reduction in Incontinence Product Use and Associated Cost Savings After OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment in Patients with Overactive Bladder Lower Limb Injections of OnabotulinumtoxinA: Improvement in Gait and Treatment Goal Achievement in Pediatric Patients with Cerebral Palsy Efficacy and Safety of an Alternative OnabotulinumtoxinA Injection Paradigm for Overactive Bladder: Final Double-Blind and Open-Label Results in Female Patients Efficacy and Safety of Three Active Doses of OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity in Children: Results of a Randomized Controlled Clinical Trial Real-life Use of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Symptom Relief in Patients with Chronic Migraine: REPOSE Study German Population Safety, Pharmacodynamic Response, and Treatment Satisfaction with OnabotulinumtoxinA 40 U, 60 U, and 80 U in Subjects with Moderate to Severe Dynamic Glabellar Lines Safety and Efficacy of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Treatment of Masseter Muscle Hypertrophy: Results from a Phase 2 Dose-Escalation Study Pregnancy Outcomes Following Exposure to OnabotulinumtoxinA Update: 29 Years of Safety Observation OnabotulinumtoxinA (OnabotA) Exhibits Greater Efficacy Compared with Purified Botulinum Neurotoxin A (BoNT/A-150 kDa) in Peripheral Pain Models Greater Biological Activity of OnabotulinumtoxinA and Non-interchangeability with Vacuum-Dried PrabotulinumtoxinA Botulax displays lower enzymatic activity when compared to onabotulinumtoxinA in a light chain activity assay A Cell-Penetrating Peptide (CPP) Did Not Decrease 150-kDa BoNT/A Toxin Adsorption to Surfaces or Increase Toxin Potency or Duration in a Prototype Formulation Neutralizing Antibody Conversion with OnabotulinumtoxinA from Global Studies Across Multiple Indications in Nearly 30,000 Patient Records: A Meta-Analysis Engineering SNAP23 Specificity into the Highly Selective Clostridium Botulinum Protease

About AbbVie in Neuroscience

We have a strong investment in neuroscience research, with our Foundational Neuroscience Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and our Neuroscience Discovery site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where our research and resilience in these challenging therapeutic areas is yielding a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric disorders, and identifying targets for potential disease-modifying therapeutics aimed at making a difference in people's lives.

We have a strong investment in neuroscience research, with our Foundational Neuroscience Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and our Neuroscience Discovery site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where our research and resilience in these challenging therapeutic areas is yielding a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric disorders, and identifying targets for potential disease-modifying therapeutics aimed at making a difference in people's lives. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com.

