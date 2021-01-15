Investment Note: H&R Block Has Strong Upside Potential

H&R Block is the leading "assisted" tax preparation company in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The Covid-19 situation had resulted in the 2020 tax season being delayed, and this has hammered the stock. The price recovered somewhat over the summer and fall last year, but has since fallen back to an attractive level again.

There are two main forces impacting the tax preparation industry. On the one hand, we have greater automation with do-it-yourself (DIY) tax software (dominated by Intuit's (INTU) TurboTax), and on the other hand, we have greater complexity induced by the tax code, which require professional and expert help.

Due to these conflicting forces, H&R Block's revenues during the last five years or so have been flat. However, H&R Block has been consistently buying back shares and over the last 20 years, and its share count is less than half of what it was in 2000. The company produces solid cash flows and has high return on invested capital. It is also very shareholder friendly with high dividends and consistent share buybacks.

It should be noted that the company's market capitalization has declined considerably over the last 15 years. A big part of the reduction in market capitalization is due to reduced investor sentiment, in my view. The price-sales ratio has gone down from around 2 in 2004 to around 1 in the present day.

H&R Block's bread-and-butter business is income tax return preparation, operating primarily within the United States and, to a lesser extent, in Canada, Australia and other parts of the world.

Divestitures

H&R Block has also been divesting itself of peripheral businesses for several years. Its mortgage operations were discontinued, with the sale of Option One's servicing portfolio in 2008. Its Block Financial Advisors business was divested later that same year, while H&R Block Bank was sold in 2015.

H&R Block also runs a mobile banking and debit card business called "Emerald Card," oriented towards the underbanked clientele. Clients can load funds from tax refunds, government benefits and payroll on to their emerald card accounts and then spend it wherever master card is accepted. H&R Block earns a transaction fee with every purchase.

Acquisitions

H&R Block also acquired Wave financial in June 2019 for $408.4 million to refocus on small business. The Wave acquisition expanded H&R Block's product and client portfolio with Wave's accounting, invoicing, payroll and payments software solutions to H&R Blocks suite of products.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on Wave's small business customers, H&R Block evaluated the Wave reporting unit's goodwill for impairment during the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value was less than the carrying value, therefore it took a goodwill impairment loss of $106.0 million.

Balance sheet

As a result of the pandemic, H&R Block drew upon a $2 billion unsecured line of credit, which was reduced to $70 million in Q1. The line of credit will mature on Setp. 23, 2023.

The linked diagram shows the evolution of H&R Block's liability and equity side of the balance sheet. Long term debt has grown considerably due to the company's continued share buybacks.

(in thousands) As of October 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 April 30, 2020 Senior Notes, 4.125%, due October 2020 — $650,000 $650,000 Senior Notes, 5.500%, due November 2022 500,000 500,000 500,000 Senior Notes, 5.250%, due October 2025 350,000 350,000 350,000 Senior Notes, 3.875%, due August 2030 650,000 — — Committed line of credit borrowings 70,000 135,000 2,000,000 Debt issuance costs and discounts (10,907) (6,050) (4,743) 1,559,093 1,628,950 3,495,257 Less: Current portion — (648,651) (649,384) $1,559,093 $980,299 $2,845,87

The estimated fair value of H&R Block's long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt totaled $1.7 billion as of Oct. 31, 2020 compared to $1.7 billion in the same period of 2019 and $3.5 billion on April 30, 2020. The debt, though high, is comfortably covered by operating cash flow, as the debt-to-Ebitda ratio is less than 3.

Dividend

H&R Block pays a very nice dividend of 6.45% and consistently buys back stock. Stock buyback for the last three years has been 2.4% . The dividend has grown at a rate of 6% per annum for the past five years.

Valuation

I arrived at a ~$20 fair value for H&R Block using the Gurufocus Discounted Free Cash Flow calculator. I used $1.67 as earnings per share (based on trendline and analyst consensus EPS, which is $3.34 for 2021 and $2.58 for 2022) and projected a growth of 5% for the first decade and 3% for the second decade. I used a 10% discount rate. It should be noted that H&R Block's EPS and free cash flow per share have been erratic in recent years.

Conclusion

I think in spite of the high debt load of $1.7 Billion, H&R Block has potential to deliver a double digit return in the next three to five years. Free cash flow (FCF) is high, and normalized FCF is close to $500 million a year. With a market cap of $3 billion, this works out to a FCF yield of around 16%.

H&R Block has an asset light business model. Recently, it has innovated by integrating banking with its recently acquired Wave accounting application. This has the potential to become a very sticky platform for small business clients. In my opinion, it is likely that H&R Block will make further acquisitions to build out its small business platform.

My short to medium price target is $25, as the stock price normalizes and reverts to mean. I am optimistic about the new Wave accounting acquisition. I think this acquisition has the potential to move H&R Block forward into a relatively higher growth area, i.e., professional services for small businesses.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of H&R Block.

