Westside Investment Management, Inc. Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Westside Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westside Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Westside Investment Management, Inc. owns 622 stocks with a total value of $30.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,857 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.98% Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 17,235 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 239,457 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,439 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,921 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.501100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 297.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 268.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stratasys Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mallinckrodt PLC. The sale prices were between $0.09 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.29.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.5.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 92.98%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.480200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -82.8%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 121,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 239,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 89.47%. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 88.37%. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 93.55%. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 1,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 96.25%. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.