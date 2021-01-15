Westside Investment Management, Inc. Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Westside Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Micron Technology Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westside Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Westside Investment Management, Inc. owns 622 stocks with a total value of $30.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB, WELL, VIA, GBT, SCHD, JETS, GOVT, FEZ, CLOU, FSR, PLTR, SNOW, AOUT, AFIB, RKT, RDFN, BMRN, ZTS, TN7, WEC, VMC, PEG, LIN, MET, IFF, GT, BXP,
- Added Positions: GILD, IYW, MU, T, RTX, CVS, AMGN, MS, XLK, VCR, JNJ, FDN, XOM, BABA, VYM, PFE, BIIB, VHT, VB, AZN, BAC, KO, COST, IP, CRM, TLRY, UBER, AGG, GLD, IAU, AMRN, AIG, AMT, GOLD, BDX, BWA, VIAC, DLX, DVN, ECL, EIX, ENB, NEE, HD, IBM, MRK, PNC, PPG, PBI, PII, STX, SRE, TRV, TMO, RIG, USB, UNP, UPS, VZ, WM, WMB, MA, TMUS, HROW, V, CCLP, CHTR, CGC, RESN, TDOC, HPE, EDIT, YUMC, ETON, FOXA, ZM, BYND, WORK, OTIS, BNDX, DGRO, DSI, DTN, EFV, EWT, HYD, IBB, ICF, ICLN, IDU, IJK, IYF, IYJ, MUB, OEF, PFF, SDY, SHY, SUSA, TLT, VFH, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GBIL, DLR, QCOM, AMZN, NLY, CHL, XLE, BA, F, AXP, HA, NWL, OXY, PRU, SIG, TOT, GOOG, MJ, QQQ, ADBE, ALXN, MO, AMAT, AVY, BMY, CSCO, C, COHR, DD, LLY, FDX, FL, GE, HE, HELE, INTC, IDCC, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MNKD, MDT, MSFT, NOK, NUAN, ORCL, PENN, PKI, SCHL, SMG, SIRI, SBUX, TSM, TEVA, TXN, UAL, URI, UNH, VLO, WMT, WHR, XRX, YUM, ZBH, MLCO, BX, TSLA, LYB, APO, GRPN, ENPH, SPLK, FB, FEYE, TWTR, VNCE, JD, SAGE, PYPL, PJT, SQ, PLSE, CRSP, SNAP, IQ, CVET, PINS, DKNG, CMF, EEMV, EFAV, GDX, IEFA, IEMG, RWO, TAN, TIP, USMV, VOO, VTI, VWO, XBI, XLRE, XOP,
- Sold Out: AMLP, SSYS, MNKKQ, ARCO, VDE, TBF, RSX, KRE, DFE, ALC, NIO, TRTN, W, NXTD, DNKN, VALPQ, GLUU, AVAV, WAT, UIS, TTNP, PFG, JBLU, ILMN, GVA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with GILD. Click here to check it out.
- GILD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GILD
- Peter Lynch Chart of GILD
For the details of Westside Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westside+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Westside Investment Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,857 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.98%
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 17,235 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 239,457 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,439 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,921 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.281000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.26 and $67.84, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.501100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 297.63%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 268.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.Sold Out: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stratasys Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Mallinckrodt PLC (MNKKQ)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mallinckrodt PLC. The sale prices were between $0.09 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.29.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $38.25 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $46.03.Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $49.3, with an estimated average price of $42.5.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 92.98%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.480200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -82.8%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 121,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.37%. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 239,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 89.47%. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 88.37%. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 93.55%. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 1,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 96.25%. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Westside Investment Management, Inc. still held 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Westside Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Westside Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Westside Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westside Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westside Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying