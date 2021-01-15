Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys Schrodinger Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Schrodinger Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Equity Residential, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Tesla Inc, Vail Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2020Q4, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CRWD, MAA, CPT, EQR, AIV, AIV, UDR, ELS, ACC, AIRC,
- Added Positions: SDGR, EWY, XBI, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, TSLA, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AVGO, IT, BABA, GWRE, PFE, QQQ, IBB, CHH, ACGL, H, GE,
- Sold Out: SCHH, IDXX, MTN, PEP, USRT,
For the details of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+managers%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 22,824 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,441 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.15%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 25,502 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) - 83,478 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,960 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $221.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.43 and $132.35, with an estimated average price of $123.48. The stock is now traded at around $129.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 16,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 35,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 53,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 53,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 83,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 37,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449.Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $259.59.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.
