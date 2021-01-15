A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, UGI Corp, Sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp

Mequon, WI, based Investment company A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, UGI Corp, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Leidos Holdings Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, International Business Machines Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 144,466 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) - 210,367 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,910 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,295 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 34,660 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 41,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 43,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $67.23 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 656.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 48,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 188.57%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.