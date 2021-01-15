Avondale Wealth Management Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company Avondale Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, PepsiCo Inc, Moderna Inc, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Avondale Wealth Management owns 101 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,495 shares, 22.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,555 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 55,250 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 52,584 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 281,383 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.267400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.11%. The holding were 55,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $122.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $57.42, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55. The stock is now traded at around $91.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 1503.80%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $390.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 136.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.659800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $249.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $22, with an estimated average price of $12.44.