Clarius Group, LLC Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Baidu Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Smartsheet Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Redfin Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clarius Group, LLC owns 347 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, AOK, BIDU, BABA, VPL, SQ, EXPE, DFS, PH, TRV, UL, PINS, HLT, IQV, NICE, DAL, TDG, XLNX, VLO, LBRDK, STT, CTVA, SRE, SBAC, RMD, CARR, AFL, STZ, ALGN, AEE, AMP, AME, AZO, BLL, BBY, VIAC, MSI, GLW, DEO, MAR, FAST, FITB, FCX, GD, EXC, WELL, INFO, BHP, VO, J, FXB, AIG, RF, SPG, CAE, CINF, ZBH,

RODM, AOK, BIDU, BABA, VPL, SQ, EXPE, DFS, PH, TRV, UL, PINS, HLT, IQV, NICE, DAL, TDG, XLNX, VLO, LBRDK, STT, CTVA, SRE, SBAC, RMD, CARR, AFL, STZ, ALGN, AEE, AMP, AME, AZO, BLL, BBY, VIAC, MSI, GLW, DEO, MAR, FAST, FITB, FCX, GD, EXC, WELL, INFO, BHP, VO, J, FXB, AIG, RF, SPG, CAE, CINF, ZBH, Added Positions: SPY, PCAR, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VZ, NVDA, AVGO, COST, NFLX, CSCO, FB, TEAM, PFE, PG, CRM, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, V, JNJ, MS, PEP, TMO, UNH, GOOG, DBX, DOCU, UBER, VTI, ABT, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BA, CDNS, CVX, CL, LLY, EL, GE, HD, HUM, INTU, LOW, MDT, NKE, QCOM, SHW, TJX, TXN, UNP, WMT, NOW, ABBV, PI, QQQ, MMM, CB, ATVI, RAMP, ADBE, AMD, ALL, MO, AEP, APH, ANSS, AON, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BK, BLK, BMY, BTI, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, SCHW, CI, C, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, ETN, EW, EA, NEE, FDX, FISV, GIS, GPN, GS, HON, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, MDLZ, LEN, MMC, MCD, MRK, MCO, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, PNC, PPG, BKNG, ROK, ROST, SAP, SO, SYY, TROW, TGT, UPS, RTX, VFC, WM, WFC, XEL, EBAY, TMUS, MSCI, CHTR, ZTS, PYPL, DOW, ESGD, VXF, APD, AXP, ADI, ADM, TFC, BAX, CTAS, CLX, CMI, DE, DLR, DD, EOG, EMN, ECL, EQIX, F, MNST, HAS, ITW, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, NEM, NSC, NVS, NVO, PAYX, PGR, PSA, REGN, RSG, RIO, ROP, SYK, USB, VRSN, VRTX, ANTM, WY, WEC, YUM, CMG, BR, VRSK, DG, LYB, HCA, MPC, WDAY, TWTR, NLTX, SHOP, COUP, OKTA, LYFT,

SPY, PCAR, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VZ, NVDA, AVGO, COST, NFLX, CSCO, FB, TEAM, PFE, PG, CRM, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, V, JNJ, MS, PEP, TMO, UNH, GOOG, DBX, DOCU, UBER, VTI, ABT, ACN, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BA, CDNS, CVX, CL, LLY, EL, GE, HD, HUM, INTU, LOW, MDT, NKE, QCOM, SHW, TJX, TXN, UNP, WMT, NOW, ABBV, PI, QQQ, MMM, CB, ATVI, RAMP, ADBE, AMD, ALL, MO, AEP, APH, ANSS, AON, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BK, BLK, BMY, BTI, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, SCHW, CI, C, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, CCI, DHR, D, DUK, ETN, EW, EA, NEE, FDX, FISV, GIS, GPN, GS, HON, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, MDLZ, LEN, MMC, MCD, MRK, MCO, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, PNC, PPG, BKNG, ROK, ROST, SAP, SO, SYY, TROW, TGT, UPS, RTX, VFC, WM, WFC, XEL, EBAY, TMUS, MSCI, CHTR, ZTS, PYPL, DOW, ESGD, VXF, APD, AXP, ADI, ADM, TFC, BAX, CTAS, CLX, CMI, DE, DLR, DD, EOG, EMN, ECL, EQIX, F, MNST, HAS, ITW, ISRG, JCI, KMB, KR, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, NEM, NSC, NVS, NVO, PAYX, PGR, PSA, REGN, RSG, RIO, ROP, SYK, USB, VRSN, VRTX, ANTM, WY, WEC, YUM, CMG, BR, VRSK, DG, LYB, HCA, MPC, WDAY, TWTR, NLTX, SHOP, COUP, OKTA, LYFT, Reduced Positions: SMAR, VOO, BIL, TSLA, FNDA, RDFN, VTV, VEU, VUG, SCHO, ADPT, MA, TEF, IBM, JPM, PM, LRCX, DIS, WORK, GILD, CME, SNPS, HPE, PSX, IAU, NWG, VBR, VXUS, LYG, AMT, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BIIB, BSX, CERN, COP, LHX, TS, LMT, SPGI, PSO, PRU, PEG, RY, SNY, SWKS, PLD,

SMAR, VOO, BIL, TSLA, FNDA, RDFN, VTV, VEU, VUG, SCHO, ADPT, MA, TEF, IBM, JPM, PM, LRCX, DIS, WORK, GILD, CME, SNPS, HPE, PSX, IAU, NWG, VBR, VXUS, LYG, AMT, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BIIB, BSX, CERN, COP, LHX, TS, LMT, SPGI, PSO, PRU, PEG, RY, SNY, SWKS, PLD, Sold Out: SAGE, VNQ, DXCM, LIN, WBK, KMI,

For the details of Clarius Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarius+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,362,063 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,362 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,732 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 464,654 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA) - 931,902 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 528,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $241.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.989700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 186.52%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 54,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $520.832700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 98.68%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $444.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.01.