Clarius Group, LLC Buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

January 15, 2021 | About: SPY -0.39% VZ +0.31% NVDA -1.18% AVGO -1.35% COST +0.16% CSCO +0.76% RODM -0.94% AOK -0.26% BIDU -3.32% BABA +0.74% VPL -1.44%

Investment company Clarius Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Baidu Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Smartsheet Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Redfin Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarius Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Clarius Group, LLC owns 347 stocks with a total value of $851 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clarius Group, LLC
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,362,063 shares, 13.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 368,362 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,732 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  4. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 464,654 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA) - 931,902 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 528,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $37.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $241.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Clarius Group, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.989700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 186.52%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 54,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 57,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $520.832700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 98.68%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $444.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Clarius Group, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43.

Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Clarius Group, LLC sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.01.



