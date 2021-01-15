BTIM Corp. Buys TopBuild Corp, Intuit Inc, Moody's Corporation, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company BTIM Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys TopBuild Corp, Intuit Inc, Moody's Corporation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Carter's Inc, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTIM Corp.. As of 2020Q4, BTIM Corp. owns 371 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTU, SIGI, IDA, CORT, SNA, TSLA, VIA, AYI, TRMB, SWK, SQ, SCHW, NYT, MCK, MGA, ETN, DD, CSX,

INTU, SIGI, IDA, CORT, SNA, TSLA, VIA, AYI, TRMB, SWK, SQ, SCHW, NYT, MCK, MGA, ETN, DD, CSX, Added Positions: BLD, MCO, TROW, CRI, LOW, COLM, CDK, JLL, MEDP, BR, EA, OGS, CTXS, HMSY, BKR, BRKR, MMC, OMC, SEIC, ATO, AKAM, CMD, INDB, IDCC, CB, COO, MTB, USB, AZPN, DORM, NTRS, USPH, WAT, CONE, IPG, MSFT, PINC, GWW, AMGN, CBOE, SLB, VWO, AZO, EBAY, FB, GDOT, JPM, WASH, BRK.B, HRC, HD, EGOV, HSY, V, MMM, ADI, CERN, CHKP, CSCO, KMB, MCD, MDT, PEP, PKI, RPM, STE, IWM, DSI, AMZN, AME, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CNI, CAJ, CRL, CHE, CTSH, CREE, CVS, DEO, RE, FSLR, HASI, LLY, MDLZ, NEE, ORA, PFE, CRM, SAP, STT, SMFG, TFX, TMO, TPIC, UL, VMBS, BSV, QQQ, IWR, VO, VOO,

BLD, MCO, TROW, CRI, LOW, COLM, CDK, JLL, MEDP, BR, EA, OGS, CTXS, HMSY, BKR, BRKR, MMC, OMC, SEIC, ATO, AKAM, CMD, INDB, IDCC, CB, COO, MTB, USB, AZPN, DORM, NTRS, USPH, WAT, CONE, IPG, MSFT, PINC, GWW, AMGN, CBOE, SLB, VWO, AZO, EBAY, FB, GDOT, JPM, WASH, BRK.B, HRC, HD, EGOV, HSY, V, MMM, ADI, CERN, CHKP, CSCO, KMB, MCD, MDT, PEP, PKI, RPM, STE, IWM, DSI, AMZN, AME, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CNI, CAJ, CRL, CHE, CTSH, CREE, CVS, DEO, RE, FSLR, HASI, LLY, MDLZ, NEE, ORA, PFE, CRM, SAP, STT, SMFG, TFX, TMO, TPIC, UL, VMBS, BSV, QQQ, IWR, VO, VOO, Reduced Positions: EV, ED, VZ, DE, IEX, VAR, NJR, ENSG, AAPL, MORN, VCSH, ISRG, XRAY, DCI, PNC, AWK, WHD, WSM, HON, COHR, TXRH, FHB, MASI, ITW, NKE, LKFN, COP, HSIC, HUBB, TEL, SBUX, XOM, MAS, MIDD, CL, IPGP, AVB, SYY, AVY, VCIT, PKG, CHD, CLX, ROST, TDC, MTD, DHR, DIS, PAYX, TJX, PSX, DOC, SPGI, SXT, TXN, VEU, TFC, VRTX, WMT, WM, WFC, ZBH, IWD, SPY, VXF, SRCE, PLOW, AAP, APH, ANSS, APA, T, BMRC, BA, CAC, CATY, CMG, CINF, KO, CBSH, DFS, PH, EMR, FISV, GIS, GABC, ICUI, NSP, IBM, EL, MKC, MTX, MNRO, NTGR, JWN, ORLY,

EV, ED, VZ, DE, IEX, VAR, NJR, ENSG, AAPL, MORN, VCSH, ISRG, XRAY, DCI, PNC, AWK, WHD, WSM, HON, COHR, TXRH, FHB, MASI, ITW, NKE, LKFN, COP, HSIC, HUBB, TEL, SBUX, XOM, MAS, MIDD, CL, IPGP, AVB, SYY, AVY, VCIT, PKG, CHD, CLX, ROST, TDC, MTD, DHR, DIS, PAYX, TJX, PSX, DOC, SPGI, SXT, TXN, VEU, TFC, VRTX, WMT, WM, WFC, ZBH, IWD, SPY, VXF, SRCE, PLOW, AAP, APH, ANSS, APA, T, BMRC, BA, CAC, CATY, CMG, CINF, KO, CBSH, DFS, PH, EMR, FISV, GIS, GABC, ICUI, NSP, IBM, EL, MKC, MTX, MNRO, NTGR, JWN, ORLY, Sold Out: DNKN, JNPR, HE, TR, ST, BMTC, KAI, XLNX,

For the details of BTIM Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/btim+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,063,336 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,524,725 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 126,672 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 623,796 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 395,514 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $369.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.92 and $68.51, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 237,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 148,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.78 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 409,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 382.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $177.25. The stock is now traded at around $200.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 303,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 2136.13%. The purchase prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $267.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 91,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 37.41%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $156.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 535,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $97.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 637,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 102.35%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 222,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. added to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 55.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.59 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $86.9. The stock is now traded at around $92.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 503,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $19.67 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.84.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $35.42.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

BTIM Corp. sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.32.