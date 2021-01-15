Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Baidu Inc

Investment company Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 144,619 shares, 23.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.39% Facebook Inc (FB) - 74,002 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.57% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 79,648 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,362 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,156 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $778.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 99 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $244.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 144,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 641.41%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $259.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 9,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.