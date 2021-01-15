Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2020Q4, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 404 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STZ, SHV, PNR, XBI, WDAY, TWLO, ROKU, BE, IAU, MBB, MINT, SCHX, SDY, VBK, VGT, VIXM, VTV, XAR, WTRG, GL, CUB, DEO, IFF, IP, MCHP, MS, OKE, PLUG, VMI, BR, TMUS, DAL, PODD, DFS, VIA, TDRRF, NWBO, VV5, VV5,

UL, KEYS, FISV, APD, AMZN, DD, CCI, QYLD, IJJ, ABBV, GTBIF, BX, CME, CRM, SPGI, OTIS, MRK, IEMG, WMT, ATVI, ROP, V, IYW, IVV, LBRDK, IJT, IJS, IJK, GLD, IJH, ARE, SHY, BDX, BRK.B, HD, CPT, D, IWM, XLV, PLD, XLF, VYM, VUG, IVE, VTI, VO, SCHF, VIG, VEU, MUB, VEA, QQQ, VCSH, SCZ, SCHB, SCHE, SCHV, NOC, ANSS, ATR, AZN, BAC, COP, ENB, FDX, GPC, ILMN, MMP, MCK, MDT, MIDD, IEFA, SLB, TXN, UNH, EVRG, AWK, XYL, SPLK, BABA, RVVTF, SPRO, DVY, EWC, ICLN, Reduced Positions: XOM, MSFT, TMO, PG, UPS, CSCO, IBM, NKE, CMCSA, BA, VNQ, KMB, WFC, MCD, MMM, TLT, AXP, QCOM, EFA, PFE, VWO, CTVA, MKC, MET, NTRS, USB, UNP, DXJ, BIL, AAXJ, WBA, PM, GMED, DOW, EPD, BMY, KO, MO, GSK, SCHW, T, GILD, CB, XEL, ZBH, ET, WEC, GWW, HBI, LULU, CP, TSLA, CVS, KHC, AYX, PINS, BK, CARR, BP, TFC, ADI, EEM, GBIL, IOO, IWD, IWF, ADBE, VSS, EW, IEX, GE, FITB, EL, MU, EQR, ELS, NSC, ORLY, PPG, PPL, EMR, PHG, EA, WY, ROST, RDS.A, SYK, TGT, DUK, TIF, DOV, ED, VTR, VRTX, VOD, VMC, CAH,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,602,570 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 839,084 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 283,494 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 764,463 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 680,390 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.537000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.79 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.34. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 7495.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 363,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 104.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.71. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 81,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 630.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $284.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 459.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.38.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $104.62 and $157.75, with an estimated average price of $128.