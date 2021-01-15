  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Unilever NV, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2020Q4, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 404 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,602,570 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 839,084 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 283,494 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 764,463 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 680,390 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Pentair PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.537000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.79 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.34. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 7495.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 363,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 104.31%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.71. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 81,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 630.95%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $284.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 459.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.38.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.7.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAPGF)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $104.62 and $157.75, with an estimated average price of $128.



