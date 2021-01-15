Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Align Technology Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PVH Corp, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Engrave Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Align Technology Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PVH Corp, Discover Financial Services, Albemarle Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALGN, VOO, PVH, DFS, ALB, TPR, FCNCA, ONEQ, TSLA, T, BMY, FLGE, GOOGL,

ALGN, VOO, PVH, DFS, ALB, TPR, FCNCA, ONEQ, TSLA, T, BMY, FLGE, GOOGL, Added Positions: GSY, VNLA, QQQE, XOM, JNJ, FCX, LB, XLP, CVX, XLY, XLB, JPM, BRK.B, UNP, HON, WMT, MSFT,

GSY, VNLA, QQQE, XOM, JNJ, FCX, LB, XLP, CVX, XLY, XLB, JPM, BRK.B, UNP, HON, WMT, MSFT, Reduced Positions: XLG, MTUM, NVDA, AAPL, UPS, VGT, SPY, IWD, AMZN, CSCO, IBM, IWR, INTC, V,

XLG, MTUM, NVDA, AAPL, UPS, VGT, SPY, IWD, AMZN, CSCO, IBM, IWR, INTC, V, Sold Out: AMD, FDX, JKH, AMLP, VEU,

For the details of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engrave+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 246,712 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 198,445 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 31,193 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.52% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 130,835 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,473 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $561.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $345.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 6,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $76.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 21,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 21,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $182.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 11,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 58,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.582200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 108,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 130,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 61,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $139.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $321.76 and $390.09, with an estimated average price of $354.5.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.