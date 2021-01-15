  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Strategic Wealth Designers Buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats

January 15, 2021 | About: MSFT +0.37% GSLC -0.19% GSIE -1.22% XLK -0.47% JPST +0.01% ACWX -1.27% XLV +0.21% SPTL +0.45% NOBL -0.58% VGSH +0.03% SP -0.49%

Investment company Strategic Wealth Designers (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Designers. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Wealth Designers owns 79 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Designers's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+designers/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Designers
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 183,953 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 285,114 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 46,572 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 105,248 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 79,545 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.44%. The holding were 183,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 285,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 46,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.791300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 105,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 79,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 27,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.32%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Wealth Designers. Also check out:

1. Strategic Wealth Designers's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Wealth Designers's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Wealth Designers's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Wealth Designers keeps buying

