Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Marriott International Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Marriott International Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Twitter Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. As of 2020Q4, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATVI, NEAR, VOO, ALL, CAT, DE, KSU, VIG, ETN, EMR, MCHP, CARR, VWO,

ATVI, NEAR, VOO, ALL, CAT, DE, KSU, VIG, ETN, EMR, MCHP, CARR, VWO, Added Positions: MAR, BDX, BMY, MMC, TFC, JNJ, HD, PEP, CVS, JPM, ECL, RTX, SCHV, HON, SCHA, IBM, GE, MCD, VZ,

MAR, BDX, BMY, MMC, TFC, JNJ, HD, PEP, CVS, JPM, ECL, RTX, SCHV, HON, SCHA, IBM, GE, MCD, VZ, Reduced Positions: BAC, LMT, FB, PYPL, AAPL, CVX, NKE, AMZN, GOOG, MTD, APH, GOOGL, ACN, MSFT, SPY, MRK, IWF, INTC, UPS, ORCL, XOM, LOW, ABBV, WMT, CTVA, FLRN, IWB, MDY, SCHM,

BAC, LMT, FB, PYPL, AAPL, CVX, NKE, AMZN, GOOG, MTD, APH, GOOGL, ACN, MSFT, SPY, MRK, IWF, INTC, UPS, ORCL, XOM, LOW, ABBV, WMT, CTVA, FLRN, IWB, MDY, SCHM, Sold Out: DNKN, TWTR, ITW,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 474,970 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,964 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 200,527 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% Facebook Inc (FB) - 157,011 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 249,939 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 343,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $345.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $188.13. The stock is now traded at around $211.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $193.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $140.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 155.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 233,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 259,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 61.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63.