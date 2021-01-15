Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc

Investment company Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, Exxon Mobil Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Noble Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 162 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resonant+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 84,266 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 528,104 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 278,097 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 161,363 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 97,148 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 265,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $305.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.70%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.088600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 167.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.791300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.91%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $277.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.