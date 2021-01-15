Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dow Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco, NetEase Inc

Investment company Qp Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dow Inc, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco, NetEase Inc, TAL Education Group, Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSBD, QQQ, DOW, AMLP, SID, CB, IJR, CX, MMM, GGB, TX, SOGO,

GSBD, QQQ, DOW, AMLP, SID, CB, IJR, CX, MMM, GGB, TX, SOGO, Added Positions: KWEB, EFA, IFV, FV, GDX, VOT, VZ, JD, PG, GLD, SHM, TOTL,

KWEB, EFA, IFV, FV, GDX, VOT, VZ, JD, PG, GLD, SHM, TOTL, Reduced Positions: EFAV, EMLP, AAPL, FB, USMV, FPE, DHR, DAVA, UBER, AMZN, HTD, HYMB, PML, MSFT, WMT, RDY, XLC, SPY, CXH, NMZ, GOOGL, AADR, JPM, DIS, ABT, ETG, GDXJ,

EFAV, EMLP, AAPL, FB, USMV, FPE, DHR, DAVA, UBER, AMZN, HTD, HYMB, PML, MSFT, WMT, RDY, XLC, SPY, CXH, NMZ, GOOGL, AADR, JPM, DIS, ABT, ETG, GDXJ, Sold Out: IVZ, NTES, TAL, NVO, MDY, GMAB, IWM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,648 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,351 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 65,549 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,723 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 35,629 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 176,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The purchase prices were between $2.97 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.63 and $77.72, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 57.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $215.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $84.33 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.79.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $66.34 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $72.07.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $69.08.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39.