Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Ciena Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Investment company Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Ciena Corp, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC owns 1708 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+financial+group+insurance+agency%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Barnes Group Inc (B) - 484,180 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,917 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 78,710 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 72,420 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,868 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $548.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $128.18. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.493300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.946600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $128.480200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 113,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 393.23%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $322.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 470.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $160.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 96.73%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.13%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $197.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $28.48, with an estimated average price of $26.46.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $165.81 and $183.73, with an estimated average price of $174.13.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $16.31 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $19.1.