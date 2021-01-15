  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

January 15, 2021 | About: QQQ -0.25% IJS -1.38% FB +2.51% MSFT +0.23% SHOP -0.49% ICLN -4.61% XLB -1.27% KO -1.21% GOOGL +0.61% AEP +1.24%

Investment company Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Coca-Cola Co, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, NCR Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
  1. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,367,861 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
  2. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 243,494 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 101,688 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 436,623 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36%
  5. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 241,959 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1734.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 38,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)