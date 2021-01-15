Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

Investment company Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Coca-Cola Co, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA SPDR S&P China ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, NCR Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICLN, KO, XLB, GOOGL,

ICLN, KO, XLB, GOOGL, Added Positions: EPS, QQQ, DGRW, GLD, DON, MTUM, VOO, DMF, BIV, SPTL, IJS, FB, MSFT, AMZN, WMT, SHOP, NYMT, MMD, MMU, IIM, SLV, ARCC,

EPS, QQQ, DGRW, GLD, DON, MTUM, VOO, DMF, BIV, SPTL, IJS, FB, MSFT, AMZN, WMT, SHOP, NYMT, MMD, MMU, IIM, SLV, ARCC, Reduced Positions: IBB, GXC, LB, NCR, XAR, XLF, XLI, XLV, LMT,

IBB, GXC, LB, NCR, XAR, XLF, XLI, XLV, LMT, Sold Out: AEP,

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,367,861 shares, 23.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 243,494 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 101,688 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 436,623 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 241,959 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28%

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1734.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 38,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $251.988000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.73.