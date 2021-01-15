Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Legacy Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Dropbox Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, sells BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Annaly Capital Management Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Legacy Advisors, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 221,706 shares, 21.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 57,924 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.58% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,120 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 145,620 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 16,476 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.33%

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.29 and $58.85, with an estimated average price of $46.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $119.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 229.58%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $170.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 57,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 130.35%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $637.1. The stock is now traded at around $630.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reed's Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.59 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $0.764050. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The sale prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.32.

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.