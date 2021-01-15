  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys VIA optronics AG, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline

January 15, 2021 | About: SALT -6.51% VIAO -1.06% SBLK -5.44% TK41 +0%

Investment company Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VIA optronics AG, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline, Star Bulk Carriers, Constellium SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC
  1. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 832,331 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.92%
  2. Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 1,705,761 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.78%
  3. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 55,671 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
  4. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 713,917 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.16%
  5. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 206,303 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
New Purchase: VIA optronics AG (VIAO)

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VIA optronics AG. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 296,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Bulkers Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 193,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.45.

Sold Out: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TK41)

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evermore Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)