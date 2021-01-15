Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys VIA optronics AG, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, Sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline

Investment company Evermore Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VIA optronics AG, Scorpio Bulkers Inc, sells MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Genco Shipping & Trading, Frontline, Star Bulk Carriers, Constellium SE during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIAO,

VIAO, Added Positions: IAC, SALT, CLMT,

IAC, SALT, CLMT, Reduced Positions: MX, GNK, FRO, CSTM, STNG, ENZ, KKR, XPER,

MX, GNK, FRO, CSTM, STNG, ENZ, KKR, XPER, Sold Out: SBLK, TK41,

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 832,331 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.92% Frontline Ltd (FRO) - 1,705,761 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.78% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 55,671 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 713,917 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.16% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 206,303 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VIA optronics AG. The purchase prices were between $7.82 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 296,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Bulkers Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 193,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $7.45.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.96.