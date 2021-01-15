Bay Rivers Group Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Big Lots Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Bay Rivers Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Big Lots Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Philip Morris International Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Rivers Group. As of 2020Q4, Bay Rivers Group owns 66 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,165 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 107,435 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 17,980 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,272 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.4% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 29,871 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $150.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 22,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 28,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $239.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 89.15%. The purchase prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14. The stock is now traded at around $270.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $459.412000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $520.832700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $160.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96.