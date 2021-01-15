Chuck Akre's Firm Comments on American Tower

Returns from cash put to work in 2020 helped to overcome a lackluster return from American Tower (NYSE:AMT), our largest position coming into the year as well as one of our few detractors from performance in 2020. While American Tower weighed on 2020 results, it provides an example of our buying discipline and what we strive to do as portfolio managers.



American Tower's share price declined by 2.33% during calendar 2020 and, including dividends, its total return was negative 0.48%. Oft-cited reasons for American Tower's 2020 share price performance included possible competitive threats to macro towers from emerging satellite networks, upcoming churn from T-Mobile's consolidation of Sprint's tower leases, and continuing challenges to growth in India.



But in our view, the simplest and most compelling explanation for American Tower's 2020 stock price performance is the peak valuation reached in early 2020 as investors rightly concluded that American Tower, with its hell-or-high water lease revenue, qualified as a "safe haven" from COVID. The subsequent pullback from peak valuation is one we consider both healthy and most explanatory of American Tower's 2020 share price performance.



"But wait," you might say again. "If you were aware of how richly valued American Tower shares were in early 2020, why did you not sell? Why did you do nothing to mitigate the risk that your largest holding might decline substantially from a record high valuation, which is precisely what happened in 2020?"



Another fair question. The answer centers on our buying discipline and our goal of compounding capital at an attractive compounded annual rate over a 5-year time horizon. The time horizon is crucial, because, to paraphrase Benjamin Graham, we want to align ourselves with the market's more sober weighing of our businesses over many years, not the more fickle voting taking place over shorter intervals. We fully expect the businesses we own to be alternately richly valued and attractively valued over the course of what we hope will prove a long holding period. American Tower's 2020's share price performance underscores the importance of buying discipline and why we routinely wait years between adding to positions so as to do so opportunistically.



Had we instead put cash to work in American Tower in late 2019 or early 2020 at below-target rates of return in the name of staying "fully invested" we might have a very different view of 2020's experience. That experience—losing principal in the midst of an otherwise strong stock market— might tempt an investor to "change lanes" by selling the offending American Tower and replacing it with a different investment that is "working."



From Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s Akre Focus Fund fourth-quarter 2020 commentary.





