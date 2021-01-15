Enova International Inc (ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sold $500,139 of Shares

CEO of Enova International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Fisher (insider trades) sold 19,910 shares of ENVA on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $25.12 a share. The total sale was $500,139.

Enova International Inc is a technology and analytics company focused on providing online financial services. It originates, guarantees or purchases consumer loans including short-term loans, the line of credit accounts and installment loans. Enova International Inc has a market cap of $946.755 million; its shares were traded at around $26.545000 with a P/E ratio of 7.97 and P/S ratio of 0.73. Enova International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Enova International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Fisher sold 39,875 shares of ENVA stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $25.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

