  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Enova International Inc (ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sold $500,139 of Shares

January 15, 2021 | About: ENVA -0.79%

CEO of Enova International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Fisher (insider trades) sold 19,910 shares of ENVA on 01/13/2021 at an average price of $25.12 a share. The total sale was $500,139.

Enova International Inc is a technology and analytics company focused on providing online financial services. It originates, guarantees or purchases consumer loans including short-term loans, the line of credit accounts and installment loans. Enova International Inc has a market cap of $946.755 million; its shares were traded at around $26.545000 with a P/E ratio of 7.97 and P/S ratio of 0.73. Enova International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Enova International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of ENVA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $25.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.
  • CEO David Fisher sold 39,875 shares of ENVA stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $25.07. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENVA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)